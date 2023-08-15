Advertisement
Edition: English
Pakistani Celebrities who got Highest Civilian Awards 2023

  • As Pakistan celebrates its 77th year since its establishment.
  • This recognition comes in the form of civilian awards presented to outstanding individuals.
  • Pakistan has a distinguished list of celebrities who have been awarded for their remarkable contributions.
As Pakistan celebrates its 77th year since its establishment, it’s important to acknowledge that while our journey might not have been without challenges, there have been remarkable achievements by individuals in various domains. Every year, the government of Pakistan recognizes and honors those who have shown exceptional dedication and excellence in their respective fields. This recognition comes in the form of civilian awards presented to outstanding individuals.

In the realm of arts and culture, Pakistan has a distinguished list of celebrities who have been awarded for their remarkable contributions. These awards serve as a testament to their dedication and talent, reflecting their significant impact on our society.

As we approach the 23rd of March, a special day in Pakistan’s history, several well-deserving individuals are set to receive the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz Award. This recognition not only applauds their accomplishments but also inspires others to strive for greatness in their pursuits.

  • Sajal Aly
  • Juggun Kazim
  • Abdul Batin Farooqi
  • Imran Aziz Mian-Qawwal
  • Shahzad Rafique
  • Fizza Ali Meerza
  • Farooq Hassan
The following stars will get “Hilal e Imtiaz” on next 23rd of March:

  • Bilal Lashari
  • Javed Bashir
  • Faakhir Mehmood
President’s Pride Of Performance:

  • Shazia Manzoor
  • Mai Dhai
  • Inayat Hussain Bhatti
  • Ajab Gul
  • Adnan Siddiqui
  • Naghma
  • Sheema Kirmani

Sitara e Imtiaz:

Sarmad Khoosat

