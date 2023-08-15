Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pakistani singer Asad Abbas died today

Pakistani singer Asad Abbas died today

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani singer Asad Abbas died today

Pakistani singer Asad Abbas died today

Advertisement
  • Asad Abbas was a gifted artist who showcased his singing talent on Coke Studio.
  • He faced a challenging phase due to a serious kidney ailment that ultimately led to kidney failure.
  • He expressed a desire to seek medical care abroad.
Advertisement

Asad Abbas was a gifted artist who showcased his singing talent on Coke Studio, gaining significant professional success. Unfortunately, his life took a tragic turn. Despite winning the Pakistani Sangeet Icon Award and a Lux Style Award, he faced a challenging phase due to a serious kidney ailment that ultimately led to kidney failure. This health setback had a significant impact on his career trajectory.

Asad Abbas underwent numerous medical procedures, including a kidney transplant, but regrettably, these attempts didn’t yield the desired results. In search of better treatment options, he expressed a desire to seek medical care abroad. In his pursuit of healing, he reached out to the public, appealing for assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses. His physical condition deteriorated to the point where he became unrecognizable in interviews, reflecting the toll his illness had taken on him.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Zara Noor Abbas’s Hopes: Children Inheriting Asad Siddiqui’s Traits
Zara Noor Abbas’s Hopes: Children Inheriting Asad Siddiqui’s Traits

Zara Noor Abbas, a prominent figure in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story