Pakistani singer Asad Abbas died today

Asad Abbas was a gifted artist who showcased his singing talent on Coke Studio, gaining significant professional success. Unfortunately, his life took a tragic turn. Despite winning the Pakistani Sangeet Icon Award and a Lux Style Award, he faced a challenging phase due to a serious kidney ailment that ultimately led to kidney failure. This health setback had a significant impact on his career trajectory.

Asad Abbas underwent numerous medical procedures, including a kidney transplant, but regrettably, these attempts didn’t yield the desired results. In search of better treatment options, he expressed a desire to seek medical care abroad. In his pursuit of healing, he reached out to the public, appealing for assistance to cover his mounting medical expenses. His physical condition deteriorated to the point where he became unrecognizable in interviews, reflecting the toll his illness had taken on him.

