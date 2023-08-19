Pakistani Stars Show Support for New York Warriors in T10 League

New York Warriors, led by Pakistani entrepreneur Kamran Awan, debuts in the tournament.

Pakistani celebrities like Nauman Ijaz, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, and more show support off the field.

Bollywood’s Nargis Fakhri and Sunil Shetty add international flair to the event.

The cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation as the United States hosts its first-ever Masters T10 League.

This international cricket league, which had previously held events in Zimbabwe, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, made its American debut.

The exciting tournament began on August 18 and will continue until August 27 at the Fort Lauderdale County Cricket Stadium in Florida.

The New York Warriors led the drive for the US Masters T10 League, a team with a deep connection to Pakistan both on and off the pitch.

Kamran Awan, a successful Pakistani entrepreneur located in the United States, owns the squad.

Awan, originating from Chakwal, has lived in the United States for almost two decades and was the first Pakistani to own a team in the UST10 League.

The New York Warriors constructed a tough roster, including five of Pakistan’s most promising cricketers.

The charismatic Shahid Afridi captained the team, which included cricketing luminaries Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Razzaque, and Sohail Khan.

With such a strong group, the Warriors are unquestionably one of the teams to watch in the competition.

It wasn’t only about the players on the pitch, though. Off the pitch, the New York Warriors received a lot of attention.

A lot of Pakistani personalities from various disciplines flew to the United States to show their support for the team.

Nauman Ijaz, Fakhar-e-Alam, Aijaz Aslam, Ali Haider, Waseem Badami, Ushna Shah, Ayesha Omar, Sanam Jung, and Shaista Lodhi were among the notable names.

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri and actor Sunil Shetty were also in attendance, lending an international flavour.

The crowd was also warmed up by the infectious enthusiasm of the renowned Chacha Cricket and the young phenomenon Momin Saquib.

