Pankaj Tripathi’s Father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, Passes Away at 99

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi is grieving the loss of his father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, who recently passed away at the age of 99. Tripathi, known for his roles in various films including “OMG 2,” was reportedly engaged in a film shoot in Uttarakhand when he received the sad news. He immediately left for his hometown, Gopalganj in Bihar, to be present for his father’s last rites.

Pandit Banaras Tiwari had been residing in Gopalganj along with his wife, while Pankaj Tripathi, living in Mumbai, was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

An official statement on behalf of Pankaj Tripathi and his family conveyed the somber news, stating, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Reflecting on his roots, Pankaj Tripathi had previously shared in an interview with Hindustan Times that his father had desired for him to become a doctor. He noted that his upbringing in Gopalganj, Bihar, presented limited career options, mostly focusing on engineering or medical professions. The lack of well-developed roads in his village exemplified its remote location.

In an intriguing insight shared during an interview with Mashable, Pankaj Tripathi unveiled that his father had minimal awareness of his cinematic achievements. He mentioned, “He is not too proud of my achievements. My father does not even know what and how I do in cinema. To date, he has not seen how a movie theatre looks from the inside. He sees my work if someone shows him on their computer or on the television, which was recently installed at my house.”

As Pankaj Tripathi bids farewell to his father, his journey from Gopalganj to the world of cinema takes on a poignant perspective, enriched by the memories and values instilled by his father’s presence.

