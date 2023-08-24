Paresh Rawal Opens Up About Overconfidence During “Phir Hera Pheri”

Paresh Rawal is eagerly anticipating the upcoming release of his next film, “Dream Girl 2.” The actor, who is set to make a comeback in the highly anticipated “Hera Pheri 3,” recently shared in a new interview that he had experienced a bout of overconfidence during the shooting of “Phir Hera Pheri” (2006). During an interview, Paresh revealed, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty Anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premises like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

In his reprised role as Babu bhaiyya, Paresh elaborated, “We should approach it very diligently and handle it with a lot of delicacy. We shouldn’t tarnish it. I realized my mistake when I was dubbing for ‘Phir Hera Pheri.’ I understood that I had committed a grave error, a very bad mistake. But the situation was such that I hadn’t realized it at the time. Regardless, we shouldn’t have become so overconfident.” The forthcoming “Hera Pheri 3” will reunite Paresh with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Paresh was honored with the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for his portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the original “Hera Pheri” in 2001. The Hindi film, directed by Priyadarshan, was a remake of the Malayalam film “Ramji Rao Speaking” (1989).

In recent months, the cast also collaborated on a promotional announcement for the film. The announcement confirmed the return of the original trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, in “Hera Pheri 3.” This announcement dispelled any speculations about other actors joining the cast. While the film’s script is in progress, the shooting is scheduled to commence at a later date. Additionally, Paresh disclosed that the third installment of the beloved franchise would feature the characters’ global escapades, as they travel to destinations such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Los Angeles, California. “Hera Pheri 3” will be directed by Farhad Samji.

