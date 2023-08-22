Paresh Rawal Returns as Dr. Ghungroo in ‘Welcome 3’ Alongside Akshay, Sanjay, Arshad, Suniel & Cast

Welcome To The Jungle is the next installment in the popular Welcome series.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Paresh Rawal will also be a part of the cast, reprising his role as Dr. Ghungroo.

Notably, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi are also part of the cast. Exclusive information reveals that Paresh Rawal has also been confirmed as a member of the Welcome 3 ensemble.

“Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor,” revealed a source.

In addition to his involvement in “Welcome 3,” Paresh Rawal is lined up for “Hera Pheri 3” and “Awara Pagal Deewana 2,” both produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, in the upcoming year.

“Welcome To The Jungle is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are targeting to release the film during the Christmas 2024 weekend. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan have pulled out the biggest casting coup by getting in the biggest ensemble on board this family comedy. The film will be shot in India and abroad, and the team is now in the process of locking the location and get the combination dates in place,” the source added.

“It’s a completely packaged entertainer that has comedy in the forefront with a lot of action and adventure taking place in the jungle,” the source concluded.

In “Welcome 3,” the central role will be portrayed by Akshay Kumar, while Paresh Rawal will assume the role of Dr. Ghungroo. Industry rumors hint that Suniel Shetty’s character in the film draws parallels with RDX, his character from the initial installment of the Welcome series.

In addition to the previously mentioned actors, several other cast members are anticipated to join “Welcome 3.”

