Paresh Rawal Shares Thoughts on Chandrayaan-3’s Upcoming Historic Lunar Landing

Paresh Rawal is excited about Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing on the lunar terrain.

He feels proud as an Indian that India is the fourth country to achieve this feat.

He is looking forward to watching the live coverage of the event.

Advertisement

On July 14, 2023, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a significant milestone with the launch of Chandrayaan-3, evoking national pride across the entire nation. People from diverse locations came together to witness this remarkable accomplishment. Chandrayaan-3 represents ISRO’s third lunar exploration mission, closely resembling Chandrayaan-2 but lacking an orbiter.

This endeavor solidified India’s position as the fourth country globally to achieve a successful spacecraft landing on the Moon’s surface. Paresh Rawal, a notable figure in Bollywood, expressed his enthusiasm for India’s Chandrayaan-3, anticipating its soft landing on the lunar terrain come August 23.

During an conversation, Paresh Rawal expressed a sense of immense pride as the anticipated August 23 Wednesday approaches, marking Chandrayaan 3’s significant lunar landing. The actor added, “I’m very excited. As an Indian, I feel very very proud. Jo log hamare desh ko bolte the yeh babao ka desh hain, saapero ka desh hai, wo desh aaj chand pe jaa rahe hai. Bohot khushi ki baat hai, garv ki baat hai yeh.”

On the other hand, we have received exclusive information that Paresh Rawal is also set to feature in “Welcome 3.” “Paresh Rawal will get back to playing his iconic character of Dr. Ghungroo in Welcome To The Jungle and is all excited to reunite with his gang. Paresh has done multiple films with all the key stakeholders of Welcome and is looking forward to reuniting with the entire team for another adventure ride filled with humor,” according to the source. In addition to “Welcome 3,” the actor is set to star in “Hera Pheri 3” and “Awara Pagal Deewana 2,” both under the production of Firoz Nadiadwala, in the coming year.

In the meantime, Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to touch down on the lunar surface at approximately 6:04 pm according to the Indian Standard Time on August 23. The live coverage of the event can be viewed on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, and DD National TV starting from about 5:27 pm IST on the same day.

Also Read Kareena Kapoor and Her ‘Boys’ Jeh, Taimur Excited for Chandrayaan-3’s Moon Landing Kareena Kapoor is eagerly awaiting the monumental event of Chandrayaan-3's lunar landing....

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.