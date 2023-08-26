Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple Ahead of Wedding

Parineeti and Raghav performed religious rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

They will get married in September in Rajasthan.

The wedding venue is expected to be The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

Before their upcoming September wedding in Rajasthan, actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha participated in religious rituals at the Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

On Saturday, the couple conducted a brief ceremonial worship at the temple premises. Parineeti was attired in a pink saree, while Raghav donned a yellow dhoti accompanied by a red dupatta draping his shoulders.

During the Shravan month, Parineeti and Raghav performed their worship of Lord Shiva seated in the Nandihal of the temple, as access to the inner sanctum was restricted.

Yash Guru, the temple’s priest, conducted the ritual. he stated, “Sawan month is going on and many famous personalities are visiting here to take the blessings of Baba Mahakal. In the same way, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra had come to take blessings of Lord Mahakal. During this, they heard the Rudra Sukta and Shanti Path performed by the brahmins.”

In recent developments, Raghav faced suspension from the Rajya Sabha due to allegations of ‘fraud,’ leading to a “breach of privilege.” Notably, he updated his Instagram bio to reflect his status as a “Suspended Member of Parliament, India.” Despite these circumstances, he has now teamed up with Parineeti to engage in wedding preparations.

Parineeti and Raghav are said to be preparing for their wedding ceremony at Udaipur’s luxurious The Oberoi Udaivilas. Although the venue hasn’t been officially confirmed, a recent source stated “It will be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working out the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.” Following the wedding, the couple is anticipated to host a reception in Gurugram.

On May 13, Parineeti and Raghav exchanged engagement vows at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, surrounded by their close family and friends.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent individuals, such as Parineeti’s cousin, renowned actor Priyanka Chopra, alongside notable political figures. Noteworthy attendees included Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

