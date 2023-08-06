Paris Hilton shares Romantic Video with her husband

The “Stars Are Blind” singer expressed her love for her husband.

Reum, also wrote in his own comment, “You’re my one in a trillion @parishilton ❤️.

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Advertisement

Paris Hilton expressed her love for her husband through a heartwarming video posted on Instagram last Saturday. Accompanied by the melody of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta’s song “One in a Million,” the video presents different moments of the couple enjoying their time together.

“My one in a million💗,” Hilton captioned the post, as she added in the comments section: “😍 I’m so in love with this song @beberexha @davidguetta! On the boat in Greece, listening to it on repeat. The lyrics are so beautiful!🥹🥰.”

Reum, 42, also wrote in his own comment, “You’re my one in a trillion @parishilton ❤️❤️.”

The “Stars Are Blind” singer and Reum crossed paths in their twenties and then got back in touch in 2019, all thanks to Reum’s sister, Halle Hammond. She invited both Reum, the entrepreneur, and Hilton, known for “The Simple Life,” to her Thanksgiving gathering that year. It was during this time that they connected and hit it off.

“I’ve known him for 15 years,” Hilton previously told PEOPLE. “Then [Reum’s sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”

During their getaway on a private island to celebrate Hilton’s 40th birthday, Reum popped the question and proposed to the celebrity. Later, in November 2021, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony and reception at Hilton’s late grandfather’s former residence in Bel Air.

Advertisement

The wedding celebrations kept going with a lively party on the Santa Monica Pier the following day, which had a neon carnival theme. The festivities continued with yet another formal dinner the next evening.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Paris Hilton Brings Glamour to the Hilton Garden In Dazzling Catsuit Paris Hilton made a stunning appearance at the Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone....