Articles
Pehlaaj Hassan grownup pictures with her mother Qurutulain

  • Iqrar ul Hassan is a well-known news anchor in Pakistan.
  • They have a son named Pehlaaj Hassan.
  • Pehlaaj Hassan has been in the media industry since he was a child.
Iqrar ul Hassan is a well-known news anchor in Pakistan. He began his career as a news presenter and eventually launched his own show called “Sar e Aam,” which gained immense popularity among the general public. Iqrar has been married twice. His first wife, Qurutulain Iqrar, was also a newsreader and later transitioned into teaching after leaving the news channel. They have a son named Pehlaaj Hassan.

Pehlaaj Hassan, who has been in the media industry since he was a child, is Iqrar and Qurutulain’s son. He has not only appeared on television but also hosted shows and tried his hand at acting. Currently, he’s focusing on his studies.

Recently, Pehlaaj Hassan and his mother Qurutulain Iqrar went on a vacation to Nathia Gali, and Pehlaaj shared some wonderful pictures from their trip, giving a glimpse of their enjoyable time together.

