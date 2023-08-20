People questing Fiza Ali’s Parenting Style after viral video

Fiza Ali embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry during her teenage years.

Fiza Ali, a talented Pakistani actress, host, and singer, embarked on her journey in the entertainment industry during her teenage years. She catapulted to overnight stardom through her debut hit drama series, “Mehndi,” and has since become renowned for her roles in various dramas like “Sath Nibhana Hay,” “Saat Sur Rishton Kay,” “Mor Mahal,” “Love Life Aur Lahore,” and “Shaam Dhalay.”

Apart from her career, Fiza Ali is a resilient single mother, courageously raising her adorable daughter, Faraal, all on her own. Fiza’s journey as a single mother began when her daughter was very young, and she’s been devotedly nurturing her ever since. Fiza often shares heartwarming pictures and Instagram reels featuring her daughter, Faraal.

However, a recent set of Instagram reels featuring Fiza and her daughter has sparked considerable public criticism. Some social media users have raised concerns about her parenting choices, expressing worries that young Faraal, who is seen as innocent, should be shielded from the world of acting and social media. Many are urging Fiza Ali to let her daughter enjoy her precious childhood without any undue pressures.

