People questioning the absence of Shamoon Abbasi in Anzela’s wedding

Anzela Abbasi recently got married.

Anzela’s father, Shamoon Abbasi, was notably absent from these functions.

Shamoon Abbasi shared a straightforward message today regarding his absence at the wedding.

Advertisement

Shamoon Abbasi and Juvaria Abbasi’s daughter, Anzela Abbasi, recently got married. Juvaria Abbasi organized three celebratory events – the Mehndi, Shendi, and Walima – which were attended by close friends and family. However, Anzela’s father, Shamoon Abbasi, was notably absent from these functions. This absence sparked curiosity among the public, leading them to inquire about why he wasn’t present on his daughter’s significant day.

Shamoon Abbasi shared a straightforward message today regarding his absence at the wedding. In his post, he didn’t mention any specific names, but he expressed his decision to distance himself from individuals in his life who he perceives as lacking integrity. he wrote, “small reminder about my decisions to detach from shameless people: I never wanted to be attached or known to have anything with impudent and immodest, shameless people in my life and never I will. No matter what my relationship is with them I prefer to stay away from them no matter what !! God, you are great to give me blessings in disguises. Some physical damages save you from damaging your soul. Allah Hu Akbar.”

Anoushay Abbasi, the sister of Shamoon Abbasi, has provided an update that Shamoon was involved in an accident, but fortunately, he’s okay now. Shamoon Abbasi himself initially shared the details of the accident on his Instagram, but he later removed the post. Here’s what Anoushay Abbasi shared:

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read