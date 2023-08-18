Piers Morgan calls out Prince William for not supporting Lionesses

Piers Morgan, the former host of Good Morning Britain and a vocal critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has offered a kind suggestion to Prince William ahead of the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Responding to a personal statement from the Prince of Wales on Twitter, Piers Morgan stated, “Hurry to Australia right away, YRH – you would if the men’s team made it to a World Cup Final… so why not for the women?”

Previously, Prince William expressed his admiration for England’s women’s team following their victory over co-hosts Australia in the World Cup semi-finals in Sydney on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince of Wales wrote, “An extraordinary performance by the @Lionesses – onto the final!”

England is set to face Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup after their 3-1 victory against co-hosts Australia, witnessed by over 75,000 spectators in Sydney.

Advertisement

Piers Morgan’s remarks come amidst reports that the future king has declined to travel to Australia to support the Lionesses in the World Cup final, despite being the president of the Football Association.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.