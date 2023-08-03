Prabhas Debut: Project K Premieres at Comic-Con 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t physically attend the event, he joined the team via Zoom, adding to the excitement.

Kalki 2898 AD, formerly known as Project K, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the first-ever Indian film to debut at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. The film’s production company, Vyjayanthi Movies, recently released a captivating video that chronicles the incredible journey of Kalki 2898 AD from its early stages as Project K to its triumphant global debut.

The short but emotionally charged video captures the essence of the moment, bringing the audience up close and personal with the euphoria felt by fans during the film’s premiere at Comic-Con. Although Amitabh Bachchan couldn’t physically attend the event, he joined the team via Zoom, adding to the excitement.

Present at the momentous event were the film’s stars, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Rana Daggubati, alongside director Nag Ashwin. However, Deepika Padukone, a key member of the cast, chose to skip the occasion.

One of the most heartfelt moments in the video came from producer Aswani Dutt, who expressed his emotions saying, “It took 50 years of my hard work to reach Amitji, Kamalji, and my friend Prabhas.” He affectionately patted Prabhas’ back while mentioning his name, leaving the audience cheering and clapping in appreciation.

The overwhelming response from the fans led to the teaser being played again, as the audience chanted for an encore. This video stands as a testament to the undeniable success of Kalki 2898 AD, making the entire country proud of this remarkable achievement.

The ambitious directorial venture of Nag Ashwin aims high, and with the unwavering support of the audience, it is expected to receive a similar reception upon its release. The film’s producers, C Aswani Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt, basked in the glory of this milestone, celebrating the culmination of their hard work and dedication.

Kalki 2898 AD has indeed etched its name in history, making Indian cinema shine on a global stage. With its promising vision and boundless ambition, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. The anticipation for its release is at an all-time high, and movie enthusiasts eagerly await to witness this cinematic marvel unfold on the silver screen.

