Prakash Raj Clarifies Chandrayaan 3 Joke Amid Criticism

Chandrayaan-3 is set to make a historic landing on the lunar south pole.

India is the fourth country to attempt a soft landing on the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission.

Amid online criticism for his Chandrayaan-3 post, actor Prakash Raj recently addressed the issue on Twitter. Offering an explanation for the post, he responded firmly to trolls and made it clear that he had intended it as a joke. The online community’s response to his clarification has been diverse.

Prakash Raj wrote, “Hate sees only Hate… I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times… celebrating our Kerala Chaiwala… which Chaiwala did the trolls see? If you don’t get a joke then the joke is on you .. GROW UP #justasking.”

In response to Prakash Raj’s explanation, a commenter expressed their thoughts in the comment section, “Now you twist everything after seeing backlash. Good joke Prakash.” “Why did you feel the need to give an explanation? Are you having trouble?” added another. One person also said, “Well said sir.”

The sequence commenced on Sunday when the actor-politician shared a cartoon. This illustration portrayed an individual dressed in a vest and lungi, engaged in pouring tea, as referred to by him “first picture coming from the Moon.” Sharing a similar sentiment, he penned his thoughts, “BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking.”

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is set to make an Indian milestone by attempting a historic landing on the lunar south pole this Wednesday evening. Following the conclusion of its de-boosting maneuvers, the Vikram Lander is currently situated above the Moon’s southern pole. Its most recent update indicates that the module is actively exploring potential landing spots.

India’s ambition with Chandrayaan-3 is to secure a position as the fourth nation globally to accomplish this endeavor. In a successful scenario, India would join the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China.

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

This lunar mission constitutes India’s third such endeavor and marks its second try at achieving a gentle touchdown on the Moon’s surface. Previously, the 2019 lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, had been launched for the same purpose, although it encountered failure during the concluding phases.

The development process of Chandrayaan-3 was initiated in January 2020, with its launch originally planned for 2021. Nevertheless, the mission encountered delays due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. According to reports, the spacecraft is scheduled to make a controlled landing on the moon’s surface on August 23.

Discussing the landing of Chandrayaan-3, Kareena Kapoor conveyed, “It’s a great moment for India and a proud moment for every Indian. All of us are waiting to watch it. I’m going to do that with my boys.”

