Prince Albert & Princess Charlene’s meetings in Switzerland

Reports indicate that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert are encountering challenges within their marriage.

The Monaco Royals, who frequently attract attention due to rumors surrounding their strained marriage, have now entered a phase of spending time apart, establishing a long-distance dynamic.

Currently residing in Switzerland, Charlene reportedly has limited interactions with her husband Albert, often seeing him during scheduled appointments.

An insider shared with French publication Voici that the couple has transformed into a “ceremonial couple.”

In parallel, German newspaper Bild has reported, “Albert and Charlène now function as effective partners, taking turns to care for their children.”

This development follows Prince Albert’s previous disclosure of Charlene’s struggles after her 10-month isolation in South Africa due to health concerns.

In an interview, he acknowledged that it had become “quite evident that Charlene was not well” and that he recognized her need for assistance.

He further explained, “She was overwhelmed and found it challenging to handle official responsibilities, daily life, or even familial obligations.”

