Prince Andrew maintaining wider status game with King Charles

Prince Andrew is standing his ground in the face of King Charles III’s efforts to move him out of the Royal Lodge following their argument.

Despite the King’s decision, the Duke of York is refusing to leave his royal abode, leading to a power struggle between the two.

According to royal expert Andrew Lownie, Andrew is determined not to back down, and the situation is part of a broader game of power and status with Charles.

Lownie added that both Charles and Prince William are united in their efforts to rein in Andrew and keep him and his family out of the public eye due to concerns about the monarchy’s future.

Meanwhile, Royally Obsessed co-host Rachel Bownie mentioned that Charles has granted Andrew an extension to stay at the Royal Lodge, citing Fergie’s breast cancer battle as the reason.

However, she expressed doubts about Andrew ever leaving the residence, as he appears to be adamant about remaining in a large house.

