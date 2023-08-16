Prince Harry admired by Princess Anne due to same spare stances

Princess Anne offers sympathy to Prince Harry while not fully endorsing his actions. Princess Royal holds a certain admiration for her nephew and shares an empathetic bond due to their shared experience as second children in the royal family.

Judi James, a body language expert, analyzes the dynamics between Anne and Harry.

She explains, “Anne’s unwavering loyalty and commitment to her parents’ legacy and the traditional, diligent approach to monarchy they embodied are widely recognized. Her response to her nephew’s recent actions towards the British monarchy may be one of concealed dismay and possible disapproval.”

James adds, “However, an element of understanding and empathy might also be present. Like Harry, Anne was a second-born child, although her status as a woman meant she was never considered a ‘Spare.’

Despite this, she grew up displaying a rebellious spirit, openly disregarding media attention.”

Advertisement

The body language expert continues, “Anne’s attitude towards royal life was possibly revealed in her decision to forgo a royal title for her daughter Zara, enabling her to lead a life and choose a marriage on her own terms. This act contrasted with the fate that befell her own father, Harry’s grandfather, many years later.”

Examining their interactions, James notes, “Their body language has often displayed signs of an affectionate and indulgent aunt interacting with her nephew. While Anne may not endorse Harry’s methods, she could appreciate and sympathize with some of his core objectives in seeking a different path.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Meghan Markle tackles Charles Dickens with new Netflix production Meghan Markle is facing allegations of taking on the literary giant Charles...