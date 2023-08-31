Prince Harry aims to make family proud after leaving his UK duties

Prince Harry is emphasizing the significance of family in his newly released Netflix series.

The Duke of Sussex is featured in “Heart of Invictus” on the streaming platform, where he discusses the importance of making his relatives proud.

During episode three of the show, while addressing the competitors of the games, Harry expressed, “So when you are out there, kicking ass, trying to win a medal, or simply having fun, and in turn, making your family immensely proud…”

He continued with a message of encouragement, saying, “When you experience that sensation in your throat, and you feel like tears might well up, then just let it out.”

Harry also shared words of appreciation, stating, “Listen, thank you for putting so much effort into this.”

Advertisement

“Every day, you wore that uniform, and due to various reasons, that uniform had to be set aside,” observed Harry.

“Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus” became available on Netflix on August 30. The series has been launched in anticipation of this year’s Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Sarah Ferguson acts as broker to help Prince Andrew It is reportedly Sarah Ferguson who played a pivotal role in Prince...