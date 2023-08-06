Prince Harry and Meghan Advised to ‘Test Waters’ for Royal Truce

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday on August 4, but there was a notable absence of public birthday wishes from the British Royal Family. This apparent snub reflects the ongoing rift between the Sussexes and the Royals since their decision to step down from senior royal positions in 2020.

The strained ties have led to the couple missing out on significant Royal events, including the annual Balmoral get-together, a tradition set by the late Queen Elizabeth II, which will be the first without her and the first for King Charles after his coronation.

Royal aides explained that the change in social media practices now only marks the birthdays of working members of the Royal Family on their official accounts, possibly explaining the birthday silence for Meghan.

PR expert Andy Barr suggested that while there might have been private communications to wish Meghan happy birthday, the social media silence serves as a “most British snub” amid the ongoing tensions. He emphasized that the Royal Family plays the long game and may not have forgotten the pain caused by Meghan and Harry in the recent past.

Barr also proposed that it could be time for Meghan and Harry to extend an olive branch and initiate a truce, even in the form of sending heart emojis via Instagram, to test the waters and mend their relationship with the Royals.

