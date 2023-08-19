Prince Harry and Meghan Markle intend to part ways

Meghan Markle is allegedly employing a gradual approach to distance herself from Prince Harry, possibly to convey that she isn’t present to provide him with support.

These assertions about Meghan Markle’s purported intentions toward Prince Harry have been put forth by royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin.

Levin shared her thoughts on this matter during an interview, where she voiced her concerns about Prince Harry’s future considering the emotional burdens of his past.

Levin initiated her remarks with an accusatory statement aimed at Meghan Markle. She expressed her belief that Meghan “isn’t there to support him,” contrary to popular perceptions.

“I think that is a significant indicator given the challenges he has faced,” Levin added, referring to pivotal moments such as the passing of the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as the solitary experience of the Coronation.

Advertisement

Levin, who authored a biography about Prince Harry in 2017, suggests that these actions may point to a concerning trajectory. She elaborated, “I think she’s doing it gradually. She’s likely loosening the ties step by step to avoid it appearing like a sudden, dramatic change.”

Levin’s observations emphasize the complex dynamics within the royal family and the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read King Charles convenes vital meeting to discuss future of monarchy Reports indicate that King Charles of Britain has reportedly convened a significant...