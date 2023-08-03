Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be strategizing a comeback after facing some setbacks in their business ventures. Despite rumors of a potential split, the couple responded with a joint video on their Archewell website, engaging with recipients of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser points out the opportune timing of their resurgence. As the entire royal family goes on their annual summer holiday at Balmoral, the Sussexes are taking advantage of the momentary absence of their royal counterparts. With the royals out of the public eye, Harry and Meghan have a clear field to reclaim the spotlight without any competition from other HRHs.

Elser emphasizes that the couple’s well-timed move gives them a chance to redeem themselves and rebuild their public image. They can now focus on their initiatives and projects, confident that their efforts won’t be overshadowed during this period of relative seclusion for the royal family.

As they plan their comeback, all eyes will be on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to see how they utilize this opportunity to win back public support and make a positive impact with their endeavors.

