Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “will never stand together”

Meghan Markle is currently facing criticism for what is perceived as her lack of support towards Prince Harry, particularly during significant endeavors.

These observations have been highlighted by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser in her article for News.com.au.

Elser pointed out specific instances in which Prince Harry had to navigate challenging situations on his own, with The Sun’s court case being a notable example.

Elser’s article stated, “Notably, the Duchess did not accompany Harry when he testified in June. He became the first royal family member to take the witness stand in 130 years during his legal battle against the Newspapers over phone hacking.”

“The weight of this legal battle was undoubtedly immense and deeply personal for the Duke,” Elser elaborated.

During his eight-hour witness statement, Prince Harry’s voice was described as “cracked.”

“In addition, Meghan was absent when Harry made an unexpected court appearance in March for his case against the parent company, where he alleged phone hacking and ‘serious breaches of privacy.'”

Elser highlighted the surprising aspect that, despite the couple’s history of unwavering support for each other, they did not present a united front during these court appearances.

“It’s unexpected that given the strong and steadfast support the Sussexes have shown for each other over the years, they didn’t show up together for these court appearances,” Elser concluded.

