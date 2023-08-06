Amid reports of a fallout with former friends and a dip in popularity, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly expanding their influential circle in Hollywood. During Meghan’s pre-birthday celebration, the couple reportedly hit it off with Hollywood A-lister John Travolta, known for his iconic dance with Princess Diana in 1985.

Travolta had met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills Hotel and attended the release party of Harry’s memoir, “Spare,” in January this year. Although the actor has ties to the controversial Church of Scientology, insiders clarified that Meghan and Harry are not interested in joining the faith.

In California, the couple has formed a new circle of friends, which includes model Kelly Zajfen and cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson. Despite rumored tensions with some former pals, Meghan and Harry maintain a close friendship with media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who conducted their explosive interview in 2021.

Recent rumors also suggest the Sussexes might be house hunting in Malibu, possibly seeking to be near a stronger group of celebrities. As the couple navigates their new life in the public eye, their choice of friends and connections in Hollywood could shape their future endeavors.

Also Read Prince Harry ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘very challenging’ time Experts believe that Prince Harry is taking a risky approach. People are...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.