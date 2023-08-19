Prince Harry and Meghan’s netflix series to premiere soon, what to expect?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, “Harry & Meghan”, premiered on December 8, 2022.

The six-part documentary series chronicles the couple’s relationship from their early courtship to their decision to step back as working members of the British royal family and their subsequent activities. It also includes interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists.

The series has received mixed reviews from critics. Some have praised it for its intimate look at the couple’s lives, while others have criticized it for being self-serving and for not being entirely truthful.

The series is directed by Liz Garbus, an award-winning documentary filmmaker. It is produced by Archewell Productions, the couple’s production company.