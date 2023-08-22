Prince Harry and Meghan’s netflix series to premiere soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, “Harry & Meghan”, premiered on December 8, 2022.

The six-part documentary series chronicles the couple’s relationship from their early courtship to their decision to step back as working members of the British royal family and their subsequent activities. It also includes interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists.

The series has received mixed reviews from critics. Some have praised it for its intimate look at the couple’s lives, while others have criticized it for being self-serving and for not being entirely truthful.

The series is directed by Liz Garbus, an award-winning documentary filmmaker. It is produced by Archewell Productions, the couple’s production company.

A person who knows a lot about royals said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a new part of their lives after moving away from their family.

Advertisement

They made a plan to work with Netflix and probably got a lot of money for it, maybe around $112 million. They made a show about their time in the royal family and have another show coming soon. Someone who knows about PR thinks this new show shows that they want to stay away from problems related to their royal family.