Prince Harry as ‘Reality Star,’ Prince William with ‘Real Ideas’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are striving to establish themselves on the business front, but some experts are skeptical, claiming the couple lacks real substance. A senior film studio production executive closely monitoring their Hollywood journey believes they often act impulsively without serious thought.

The collapse of their Spotify deal, with executive Bill Simmons calling them “F—ing Grifters,” dealt a significant blow to their reputation. Other business deals, including their Netflix contract, faced uncertainty as well. Even a rumored brand deal for Meghan was swiftly debunked.

According to the executive, the Sussexes may be “big celebrities,” but they are akin to reality stars famous for just being famous. In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen as more serious, hardworking, and dedicated to meaningful causes, avoiding controversy.

Comparing the two couples, the executive predicts William’s solo visit to New York next month will showcase him as a bright, intelligent young leader with real ideas, garnering extensive media coverage without Kate stealing the headlines.

As Harry and Meghan navigate their path in the business world, the question of real substance continues to linger, and they face the challenge of proving their worth beyond their celebrity status.

