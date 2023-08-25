Prince Harry at his lowest point due to lodging issue

Prince Harry appears to lack a proper residence during his upcoming visit to the UK.

Following his loss of the keys to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex will need to seek permission from his father, King Charles, to stay at a royal residence.

Sources have said that both Harry and the royal family are still dealing with deep-rooted issues. While the idea of the family reconciling, possibly in memory of the late Queen, might be suggested by some, the reality is far from that point.

Prince Harry is preparing for his visit to the UK for the Wellchild Awards, which will be followed by his trip to Düsseldorf for this year’s Invictus Games.

Reports suggest that Meghan Markle is also expected to join him in Germany for the event in early September.

The Invictus Games, a passion project initiated by Prince Harry in 2013, provides a platform for wounded and disabled army veterans to compete, both physically and psychologically.

The inaugural event was held on March 6th, 2014, at London’s Copper Box arena, the same venue that hosted the 2012 Olympics.

