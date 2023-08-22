Prince Harry aware of his worth as an outsider to royalty

Prince Harry is coming to the realization that his decision to step away from the Royal Family and relinquish his duties was not the optimal choice.

After three years since his departure from the UK, the Duke of Sussex is reflecting on how circumstances might have been different if he had taken a more deliberate approach.

Renowned royal expert Tessa Dunlop shared insights on this matter with expert Kinsey Schofield, explaining, “Navigating this journey has been remarkably challenging for Prince Harry. I believe he lacked certain assets and intellectual acumen, and oddly enough, a grounding in history, which would have helped him fully grasp the implications of his actions.”

Dunlop further noted that Harry’s approach could have been more measured. She recognized the impulsive nature of his decision, driven by rivalry with his sibling and personal wounds.

He aimed to make swift and impactful moves, even though they ended up being formidable challenges. Despite the difficulty he encountered, these choices led to profitable outcomes.

Dunlop also observed that Harry hasn’t taken full responsibility for the complexities within his family dynamics. She underscored the point that being a member of the Royal Family involves a unique set of responsibilities and institutional components, which elevate an individual’s significance beyond their individual qualities.

In contrast, Dunlop highlighted that outside of royal duties, Harry is perceived as less significant when evaluated by his individual attributes alone, compared to the composite identity he possessed within the institution.

