Prince Harry clowns around in Singapore without royal protocol

During his visit to Singapore, Prince Harry’s demeanor appears to be marked by confusion and underconfidence.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the Asian nation to participate in a charitable polo match alongside his friend Nachos Figuera.

However, his behavior has been described as “clowning around” during the event.

Judi James, a body language expert, observed that Prince Harry now appears to be treated as an equal and needs to actively seek the high levels of attention he once effortlessly received. This has led him to engage in playful antics to capture the spotlight.

James noted, “He displays evident delight in immersing himself back into the world of energetic gestures like high fives and handshakes, even though there seems to be a hint of discomfort in the less coordinated interactions.”

When comparing the body language of the two polo players, James remarked, “In contrast, Nachos appears to adopt a more mature and even regal posture. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is seen clowning around, at times going as far as blowing a kiss to his friend at the conclusion of the video.”

