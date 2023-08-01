Prince Harry currently experiencing crisis

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, appears to be facing multiple challenges related to his ongoing projects and deals.

Recently, Travalyst, Harry’s eco-tourism company, announced its new board members, but interestingly, the press release did not mention the Duke of Sussex himself.

The Chief Executive of Travalyst, Sally Davey, shared that the company had moved into its next phase of growth after being set up as a pilot three years ago. The brand’s progress has been significant, with its five founding partners almost doubling in size to nine partners.

However, the press release did not include Prince Harry in the list of new board members. Instead, it mentioned that a new board had been appointed to govern and guide the company in its journey towards delivering positive and system-changing impact.

The board comprises individuals with expertise in impact, systems change, not-for-profit governance, advocacy, and campaigning for a just and sustainable world.

Despite not being mentioned in the press release, Prince Harry remains committed to the Travalyst project. He is in regular contact with the board and the company’s CEO, as reported by Newsweek.

On Travalyst’s website, he is still listed as the “founder and patron” of the organization.

According to Sally Davey, Prince Harry’s role in Travalyst has not changed in any way. He continues to be an invaluable part of the organization, actively participating in strategic discussions and decisions alongside the partners and board members.

