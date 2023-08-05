Prince Harry deluded fool rather than compassionate crusader

Royal author Jan Moir has joined other royal experts in ridiculing the transformation of Prince Harry from a “compassion crusader” to a “deluded fool.”

Moir posed a question to the Sussexes ahead of Meghan’s 42nd birthday, wondering what she would be reflecting upon as she celebrates in California.

Moir suggested that Meghan might be exulting in her exit from the British institution, which she perceives as cruel and wicked, and that forced her to conform to certain protocols she didn’t like.

Alternatively, Meghan might be thinking about the infamous New York night in May, during which a “near-catastrophic car chase” led to a negative shift in public perception of the Sussexes.

According to Moir, this event changed their image from compassion crusaders to deluded individuals who were overly invested in their own importance and surrounded by unjustifiable paranoia.

The aftermath of that incident resulted in more bad publicity, including canceled broadcasting projects and being referred to as “grifters” by a Spotify executive, as Moir pointed out.

