Prince Harry discusses his personal healing journey in unique video

Prince Harry is conveying his admiration and encouragement to the participants through a special video message ahead of the upcoming Invictus Games in September.

In the video, the Duke of Sussex reflects on his own personal journey of healing, touching the hearts of the competitors. He addresses them, acknowledging that each one is at a unique point in their healing process, just as everyone is on their own healing journey.

Harry’s words resonate deeply: “You’re all on different parts of your healing journey. We all are – we always will.”

He goes on to express his warm wishes for the remaining weeks, encouraging the participants to embrace the experience and find joy in it. He reassures them that feeling nervous is a sign of anticipation, something positive.

Harry also highlights the global nature of the Invictus Games, mentioning that this year’s event will feature participants from 21 different nations, representing nearly every continent. He humorously adds, “Except Antarctica – but still working on that.”

Addressing the competitors with heartfelt gratitude, Harry acknowledges their service, commitment, and unwavering determination that brought them to this point.

He sets the stage for an exciting and meaningful event: “We are going to have a lot of fun and yeah, look forward to it. We’re ready to host you. It’s going to be the best games ever – the best games yet.”

Harry’s belief in the power of sports as a means of healing resonates strongly as he shares, “I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world.”

He emphasizes the role of sports in fostering dreams and building a sense of community.

He underscores the idea that in the realm of sports, one’s accomplishments are always intertwined with the support and belief of others, whether in victory or defeat: “Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others.”

Prince Harry’s video message serves as an inspiring and heartfelt tribute to the spirit and resilience of Invictus Games competitors, resonating with the profound impact of sports on healing and unity.

