Prince Harry documentary won’t take off as charity won’t translate into sales

Prince Harry’s upcoming documentary focusing on the heroic stories of Invictus Games participants might not attract a significant audience, potentially impacting the viewership numbers for Netflix, his partner in this endeavor.

According to an expert’s perspective, the Duke of Sussex’s intentions to share compelling narratives of former military personnel might not automatically lead to high ratings for the streaming platform.

PR specialist Matt Yanofsky points out, “Throughout history, celebrities have often engaged in charity work to enhance their public image and for tax purposes. However, charity efforts have not typically translated into increased sales or viewership for these stars. Therefore, I have reservations about the documentary’s success relying solely on its charitable themes.”

Yanofsky elaborates, stating, “Nevertheless, if the documentary effectively presents emotionally resonant stories of veterans, it has the potential to capture viewers. The documentary’s success will hinge on whether it primarily focuses on the veterans or if it centers more on the royal couple.”

Prince Harry recently expressed his deep affection for the Invictus Games, and this sentiment echoes in his words.

In a preview clip, he shared, “Our Invictus Games community comprises some of the bravest and most committed individuals from 23 countries around the world. ‘Heart of Invictus’ narrates the incredible journey of competitors brought together by their service and now united through sports.”

He further conveyed, “Despite being in different stages of recovery from both visible and invisible injuries, these competitors, along with their loved ones, provide a moving insight into their path to the Invictus Games. Their stories command respect and admiration.”

