Prince Harry fanning dangerous flame to avert impending divorce

Royal commentator Jan Moir has called out Prince Harry for seemingly trying to “fan a dangerous and mysterious” flame to dispel rumors of an impending divorce. She raises questions about the state of their relationship.

Moir starts her discussion by pondering if all is well in Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside.

She notes that the couple’s recent public appearance together marks an attempt to silence increasing speculation about their marriage, future, and their roles as world saviors in their realm of compassion and creative activations.

Regarding the video of the couple sitting together on a love seat in their Californian garden, making congratulatory phone calls to grant winners for young entrepreneurs developing “responsible technology,” Moir expresses her skepticism.

Instead of quashing rumors, she claims that the show of togetherness had the opposite effect on her.

In her conclusion, she accuses Prince Harry of “fanning a dangerous flame” in an effort to avoid facing an impending divorce.

