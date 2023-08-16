Prince Harry & Meghan Markle burned bridges Napolean-worthy earth policy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have firmly closed the door on any potential return to the Royal Family.

Following their departure from Spotify due to professional differences and the search for more lucrative opportunities, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have limited avenues for a return to their royal roles.

While one option could be a return to the UK to reclaim their positions, Royal expert Daniela Elser deems this impractical.

Elser notes, “Rather than merely burning bridges, the Sussexes have embarked on a scorched-earth approach akin to Napoleon’s, signaling their commitment to their new life in the US.”

Elser goes on to suggest a possible survival strategy for Meghan and Harry. She states, “If the couple seeks solace in wisdom, they might reflect on a statement made by King Charles to established royal biographer Robert Jobson: ‘I’m in it for the long term; polls hold no significance for me.'”

Advertisement

In essence, the expert highlights that Meghan and Harry should focus on their long-term goals and commitments, mirroring the attitude of previous royals in their determination to forge their own path.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.