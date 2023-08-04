Prince Harry & Meghan Markle enjoy date in Montecito

Prince Harry &Meghan Markle were seen stepping out for dinner at Montecito’s popular spot ahead of the duchess’ birthday.

In photos obtained by a media outlet, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted leaving Tre Lune, an Italian restaurant known for attracting celebrity patrons such as Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker.

The outing seemed to serve as an early birthday celebration for Meghan, who will turn 42 on Friday. Traditionally, the mother-of-two has kept her birthday celebrations private, spending time with her family.

Amidst rumors of a potential breakup, the couple was seen enjoying a romantic dinner date with a close friend at Tre Lune, conveniently located near their Montecito mansion. Notably, another A-list celebrity was also dining at the restaurant that night.

For the dinner date, Meghan wore a sleek shoulderless black and white dress paired with black sandals, while Prince Harry opted for chinos and a long-sleeve light blue shirt.

They were joined by their friend Matt Cohen, whose wife Heather Dorak has been a devoted pal to Meghan for many years.

Their public appearance together indicates a show of unity, suggesting that the Sussexes are seemingly embarking on a comeback story amid ongoing rumors and speculations about their relationship.

