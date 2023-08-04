Prince Harry & Meghan Markle share video along with major news

Amidst divorce and split rumors, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, have made their first official public appearance together.

They shared a video on their Archewell foundation website, making a major announcement ahead of Meghan Markle’s 42nd birthday.

In the video, Meghan and Harry announce the launch of “The Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund” and introduce the inaugural cohort of 26 inspiring young people and organizations.

These individuals and groups have been recognized for their groundbreaking efforts to shape the future of technology in a more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world.

To support their endeavors, the fund has awarded a total of $2 million to the selected innovators and campaigners.

The cohort’s projects encompass various areas, including responsible use of artificial intelligence, improving access to education, leveraging platforms for addressing social and environmental challenges, and promoting the safety and well-being of online communities.

According to their friend and royal expert Omid Scobie, the special video was recorded at Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito, California, last month.

In the heartwarming video, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sit together as they extend their congratulations to several beneficiaries of the fund’s inaugural cohort.

