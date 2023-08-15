Prince Harry missed Meghan Markle in Asia

Prince Harry deeply longed for his cherished wife Meghan Markle by his side during his journey to Asia.

The Duke of Sussex engaged in a charitable polo match alongside his close friend Nacho Figueras in Singapore last week. Amid the event, he expressed a strong yearning for his life partner.

According to Mr. Figueras, “We miss our wives very much. This trip was quite brief, even though it spanned a few days, the extensive travel for just 24 hours in Japan and a handful of hours here makes us miss them. We genuinely wish they could have joined us.”

Reflecting on Prince Harry, Figueras added, “His dedication is very apparent, it’s an intrinsic part of his nature, and that’s what I admire about him so much. Spending this considerable amount of time together on this trip has been an immensely gratifying experience.”

This anecdote emerges as Prince Harry navigates through a dynamic August. The Duke initiated the month with a philanthropic event in Japan before proceeding to Singapore.

Presently, Harry is gearing up for the upcoming Invictus Games, scheduled for September 2023.

