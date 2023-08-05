Prince Harry ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘very challenging’ time

During one of her articles for News.com.au, Daniela Elser thoroughly explained and analyzed the situation.

Especially since, “Going into this period, the stakes are high, his flight upgrade has been requested and hopefully someone has remembered to order Aitch’s gluten-free meal,” she said.

But with this in mind “will Harry pull off a major reset? Could this international jaunt turn the tide and right the PR ship for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?” she also asked.

In the same article, Daniela Elser discussed the couple's empty achievements and revealed Prince Harry's efforts to achieve a significant reset in their lives.

