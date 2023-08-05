Prince Harry ‘overwhelmed’ by ‘very challenging’ time

Meghan Markle to make a comeback on Instagram?
Meghan Markle, known for her talents and social media presence, may come...
Experts believe that Prince Harry is taking a risky approach, and some people are starting to doubt whether he can succeed in this high-stakes situation.
Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser has made references to insights and claims about the upcoming ‘high stakes’ period that Buckingham Palace is yet to experience.
During one of her articles for News.com.au, Daniela Elser thoroughly explained and analyzed the situation.
Especially since, “Going into this period, the stakes are high, his flight upgrade has been requested and hopefully someone has remembered to order Aitch’s gluten-free meal,” she said.
But with this in mind “will Harry pull off a major reset? Could this international jaunt turn the tide and right the PR ship for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?” she also asked.
In the same article, Daniela Elser discussed the couple’s empty achievements and revealed Prince Harry’s efforts to achieve a significant reset in their lives.
In regards to this Ms Elser added before signing off, “The last couple of months would have to figure as some of the most challenging for the couple since they exited royal working life to (Brave stuff).”
