Prince Harry regrets leaving UK without doubt

Life is reportedly getting tougher for Prince Harry, and he might come to regret his decision to leave the UK.

Having departed from the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle in 2020, the Duke of Sussex is said to be realizing that he undervalued his blood relatives.

Kieran Elsby, Director of Media PR Global and a PR expert, conveyed to The Mirror that Prince Harry will likely feel remorse about his departure from the Royal Family.

He emphasized the undeniable advantages of being part of such a prestigious family, which he may now recognize he didn’t fully appreciate.

Elsby commented, “Being a member of a legacy that has significantly influenced history is a crucial aspect. It’s important for him to make sure he ends up on the right side of history, as historically those who have left haven’t.”

The PR expert also highlighted the privileges and lifestyle associated with royalty. He pointed out that the resources and support linked to the title are luxuries that few can experience.

Elsby observed that funding and security have been challenging for Prince Harry since his departure.

Moreover, Elsby touched upon the sense of duty and responsibility that being a royal carries.

He speculated that this responsibility must have provided Prince Harry with a profound sense of purpose. Having a role that contributes to society can be deeply fulfilling.

