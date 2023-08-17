Prince Harry seems aimless and floating around

Prince Harry has faced criticism for appearing aimless and adrift when he’s not consistently reminding the world of Princess Diana’s passing, according to royal commentator Jan Moir.

Moir addressed these allegations in a piece for Perth Now, which was prompted by the news of Harry and Meghan’s directorial aspirations, including their upcoming project “Meet Me At The Lake.”

In the article, Moir referred to the book’s blurb, which features the line “One Day. One Promise. Two Lives Changed.” The book is described as a “captivating story of star-crossed lovers” and a “perfect blend of romanticism and second chances.”

Moir remarked, “I see. I understand the message they’re conveying through this upcoming book.”

She noted that Harry’s loss of Princess Diana and Meghan’s revelation about postpartum depression after Archie’s birth were already well-known facts.

The commentator highlighted past incidents such as their struggles in Africa and Harry’s past experiences, saying, “Then there was the incident in Africa when they were both surviving not thriving, and the time Harry got thrown on a dog bowl back in the misery pit of London.”

Moir also brought attention to Meghan wearing an anxiety patch on her wrist and Harry’s current state of being nearly 40, seemingly without a clear direction, and engaging in activities like playing polo in the Far East.

Moir’s critique underscores her perception that Harry and Meghan’s efforts to continually reference their personal challenges and struggles might contribute to a perception of being directionless or relying heavily on their past experiences for relevance.

