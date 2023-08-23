Prince Harry six-word response to Meghan Markle’s wish to keep her royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are retaining their official royal titles for a significant reason.

Even after stepping away from their royal roles in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to use their official royal designations.

When questioned about the decision to retain these titles despite relocating to the United States, Harry responded to host Anderson Cooper, saying, “And what impact would that have?”

Meanwhile, recent reports have surfaced regarding Meghan Markle’s aspirations to become the Queen of Bolivia.

According to a source close to the Duchess who spoke with author Tom Bower, “Her ambition was always clear.”

The source elaborated, “Influenced by her frequent exposure to studios, she was determined to attain fame.”

“After befriending the son of a Bolivian president during school, Meghan briefly boasted, ‘I’m going to be Queen of Bolivia.'”

