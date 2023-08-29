Prince Harry to become “homeless” very soon

Concerns within the realm of royal experts are reportedly increasing about the future of Prince Harry, with the potential scenario of him facing homelessness in the UK.

These concerns and insights have been put forth by royal expert Esther Krakue during a conversation with Talk TV’s royal editor, Sarah Hewson.

Krakue initiated the discussion by referring to Meghan’s ongoing efforts to forge her own path and commented, “Meghan had her own podcast, you can see that she’s gearing up to write her own books, so I see them trying to carve their own space in a way and be that power couple but have their own ventures.”

However, when it comes to Prince Harry and the rumored peace talks with Prince William and King Charles, Krakue expressed doubt, stating, “I don’t think there’s any chance he’s going to be having a meet up with his brother.” This is primarily because, as Krakue explained, “for the first time when he arrived back in the UK, he’s going to find himself homeless because he’s had to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage.”

Furthermore, it’s alleged that he might face a “rather humbling turn of events” as he may need to request access to an apartment from Buckingham Palace unless he chooses to stay in a hotel or with a friend. Krakue emphasized that this situation underscores the significant divide between him and his family.

In conclusion, she highlighted the evident gap between Prince Harry and his family before wrapping up the conversation.

