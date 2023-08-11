Prince Harry would be happy to move to Japan after leaving UK

Prince Harry openly shares his willingness to spend his future years in Japan, as he presently finds himself in Tokyo, engaging in an exclusive discussion hosted by the International Sports Promotion Society of the capital.

Addressing his admirers during a panel conversation, the Duke of Sussex conveyed his genuine affection for the hospitality extended by the Asian nation.

“Hello to everyone,” Harry began, his voice carrying his sincerity. He continued, “My involvement in charitable endeavors has been a significant part of my life, one that brings me immense fulfillment by contributing to as many people as possible. Charity defines my life – it always has and always will.”

Reflecting on his experiences in Japan, he warmly acknowledged, “The distinct facets of Japanese culture, your warmth, compassion, and boundless generosity – they all come together to form a truly unique and exceptional whole.”

Expressing his aspirations, Harry revealed his yearning to reside in Japan, saying, “I sensed this during my initial visit four years ago during the Rugby World Cup.

The allure of Japan has not waned; in fact, it has only grown stronger. I would joyfully embrace the opportunity to make Japan my home if I were welcomed.”

Conveying his gratitude and appreciation, he concluded, “I extend my heartfelt thanks for the hospitality I’ve experienced during my time in Japan. My return to this remarkable country has been truly enjoyable, and I eagerly anticipate my next visit.”

Prince Harry’s sentiments reflect his deep connection with Japan and his genuine appreciation for the nation’s cultural richness and warm embrace.

