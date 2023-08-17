Advertisement
Edition: English
Prince Harry's Invictus Games docuseries coming soon

Articles
  • Prince Harry wants to assist the participants of the Invictus Games.
  • He started this event to help military veterans who were hurt or sick.
  • He said in the clip: “The games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury.”
Prince Harry wants to assist the participants of the Invictus Games in learning how to be part of a community once more.

He started this event to help military veterans who were hurt or sick, using sports to inspire them. In a preview for his new show ‘Heart of Invictus,’ he said he wants the games to be about healing and getting better, rather than just talking about how the injuries happened.

He said in the clip: “The games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be a part of a community again.”

The preview is made from Prince Harry’s speeches at last year’s games in the Hague, where he praised the participants for their inner qualities, ability to bounce back, and strong determination.

He said: “It is here at the Invictus Games that you realise whatever you carry, it was the springboard that propelled you to the next level.”

And at the end of the games, he is seen telling competitors: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it. If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it.

“You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the Heart of Invictus.”

The trailer featured the 38-year-old former soldier meeting some of the competitors.

Harry told one: “Everyone’s going to struggle at some point.”

The documentary features Yulia ‘Taira’ Paievska, a Ukrainian military medic who was taken captive during the Mariupol siege just before last year’s games.

She was equipped with a body camera to record for the show, which was secretly brought out of the country. The Russians released her in June, and Prince Harry phoned her a week afterward. Yulia later said that the focus on the games played a role in saving her life.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I am very grateful to Prince Harry, because it was after … the Invictus Games that the Russians stopped interrogating and torturing me.

“I think that spreading the word to the whole world influenced their decision to trade me in a prisoner exchange.”

