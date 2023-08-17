Prince Harry’s Invictus Games docuseries coming soon

Prince Harry wants to assist the participants of the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry wants to assist the participants of the Invictus Games in learning how to be part of a community once more.

He started this event to help military veterans who were hurt or sick, using sports to inspire them. In a preview for his new show ‘Heart of Invictus,’ he said he wants the games to be about healing and getting better, rather than just talking about how the injuries happened.

He said in the clip: “The games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury, but really about the recovery and how to be a part of a community again.”