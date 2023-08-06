Prince Harry’s Role in Question Amid 100 Worker Layoffs

Prince Harry‘s role at life-coaching firm BetterUp has come under scrutiny as the company laid off 100 workers recently. Initially seen as a “cool” addition to the company, employees have reportedly turned on him. The Duke, who earns a seven-figure salary, was deemed a “distraction,” with concerns that dramas and issues related to the former royal could harm the company’s reputation.

As the Chief Impact Officer, Prince Harry’s day-to-day responsibilities seem to be minimal, according to reports. A source remarked that they could see him being involved in “zero things” within the company.

While Prince Harry has not provided many specifics about his role, he is listed as a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist on the website. His focus is on driving systemic change through non-profit work and creative initiatives within Archewell, which includes Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, and Archewell Audio.

The situation raises questions about the significance of Prince Harry’s role at BetterUp and the impact it may have on the company’s image, especially as it navigates layoffs and seeks to fulfill its mission of promoting mental wellness and compassion.

Also Read Beatrice and Eugenie Stressed Over Prince Harry Relationship Despite the strained relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.