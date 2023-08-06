Prince William and Kate Outshine Harry and Meghan in Hollywood

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be making waves in Hollywood, with speculations suggesting they are outshining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their own turf. According to a recent YouGov quarterly poll, Harry and Meghan’s popularity in America is declining, with Meghan now being the least popular of the four royals in her own country.

Global PR and branding expert Mark Borkowski believes that William and Kate’s image now outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues, making their attempt to conquer Hollywood less successful. He praises the “charm offensive” and “master class in image branding” of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, leaving the Sussexes in the shade.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers also lauds William and Kate’s approach, stating they have been perfect since King Charles’ coronation, working within the system and fulfilling their duties diligently.

The Sussexes faced disappointment when their Netflix docuseries failed to receive any Emmy nominations, despite its popularity on the streaming platform. It seems that Hollywood is now actively favoring William and Kate over Harry and Meghan, with King Charles supporting the couple to maintain their American ties and influence, ensuring the monarchy stays relevant.

Also Read Prince Harry & Prince William born out of love for King Charles & Princess Diana Princes Harry and William were born to Princess Diana and King Charles...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.