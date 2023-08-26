Prince William, Kate Middleton sent alert prior to Harry’s visit to UK

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and her husband, Prince William, are facing criticism for dedicating quality time to their children in advance of Prince Harry’s upcoming visit to the UK.

Reportedly, the royal couple is using this holiday season to spend time with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – at various locations including their Norfolk residence at Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate, the tropical island of Mustique, and Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Citing an insider revealed, “William and Kate have unequivocally prioritized their children for this summer holiday. They have intentionally set aside a significant portion of the summer to be with their children in the United Kingdom.”

However, royal expert Richard Palmer has raised a cautionary note, suggesting that extended vacations might pose a potential concern for Kate and William.

Palmer remarked, “I do believe this is a concern for them as well. They are immensely popular and a valuable asset to the UK.

Nevertheless, eyebrows have been raised within other segments of the royal household about their reduced official engagement activities.”

He further speculated, “It is possible that they may experience some pressure to increase their number of official engagements…”

Kate Middleton and Prince William have received a professional alert amid Prince Harry’s impending visit to Britain for a charity event scheduled for next month.

