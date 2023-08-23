Prince William & Kate Middleton’s marriage far from perfect

Contrary to their seemingly flawless marriage, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship has its imperfections, as disclosed by an insider.

The couple, who are parents to three children, is rumoured to be facing “marital issues” with instances of public disagreements.

“Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly encountering marital challenges, evidenced by their visible arguments and instances of being upset with each other.”

In the words of a palace insider who spoke to author Tom Quinn: “Princess Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.”

The same source also shared, “They do have disagreements. Their marriage isn’t flawless. They experience serious arguments.”

“However, unlike some couples who engage in heated disputes and even resort to hurling heavy objects, William and Kate engage in playful disputes, often involving cushions. They always maintain control,” the insider added.

